Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair lowered Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

KFRC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 110,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,176. The stock has a market cap of $714.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 125.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at $4,143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

