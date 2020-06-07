Brokerages Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $10.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,415. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

