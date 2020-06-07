Brokerages Set $4.00 Price Target for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

REDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 34,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

