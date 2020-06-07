Brokerages Set Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Target Price at $186.71

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGN. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Allergan by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Allergan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Allergan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allergan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.
About Allergan
Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.
