Brokerages Set Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Price Target at €80.71

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.71 ($93.84).

BAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BAYN traded up €3.45 ($4.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €66.15 ($76.92). The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,098 shares. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.46.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

