Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) PT at $152.38

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE:FIS traded up $6.80 on Tuesday, reaching $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,997. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

