Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $127.25

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Royal Gold stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 482,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,952. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

