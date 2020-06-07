Brokerages Set VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Price Target at $67.33

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of VF stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of VF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

