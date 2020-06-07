BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $186.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market cap of $48,006.02 and approximately $186.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.05545344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

