Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,190.80 ($15.66).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt downgraded Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In other Burford Capital news, insider Christopher Bogart bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £241,500 ($317,679.56).

Shares of LON BUR traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 561 ($7.38). 2,141,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 432.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 564.12. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

