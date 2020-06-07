Burnham Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Shares of BURCA opened at $11.00 on Friday. Burnham has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

