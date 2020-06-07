California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.78) and the highest is ($0.14). California Resources posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 319%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of ($11.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($12.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.19) to ($3.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover California Resources.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CRC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 10,840,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,717. California Resources has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 66.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 3,604.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 80.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

