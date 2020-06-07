Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

News headlines about Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Callidus Capital earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74. Callidus Capital has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.99.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

