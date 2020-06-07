Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.10 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $3.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.05545036 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

