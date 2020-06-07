Change Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Change token can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Change has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2,624.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Change has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.05545036 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

About Change

Change (CAG) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Change’s official website is changeinvest.com . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changeinvest

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

