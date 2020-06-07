Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CIEN stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

