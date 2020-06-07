CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 592,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.72. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $460.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

