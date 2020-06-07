Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $743.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 42.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $3,429,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 17,161,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,383. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.