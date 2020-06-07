Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. 380,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,430. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Analyst Recommendations for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

