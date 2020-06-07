Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post sales of $143.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.40 million. Cohu posted sales of $150.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $570.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $617.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $667.13 million, with estimates ranging from $588.40 million to $754.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COHU shares. Cowen started coverage on Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

COHU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $736.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.