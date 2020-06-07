Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $580.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.39 million to $616.71 million. Colfax reported sales of $908.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Cowen boosted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 1,423,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Liam Kelly acquired 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,533,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 98.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,820,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 904,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.