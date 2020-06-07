Color Platform (CLR) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $281,047.61 and $8,358.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,738.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.02617278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00715070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

