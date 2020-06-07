ColossusXT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,896.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $3,896.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,101,580,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,060,538,889 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

