Constellation Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Constellation has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $93,375.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.05588436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

