CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.83

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008640 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $26,557.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02232937 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,426,272 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

