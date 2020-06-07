Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 802,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 178,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

