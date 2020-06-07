Critical Analysis: PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) and Triangle Petroleum (NYSE:TPLM)

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 1 4 0 2.50 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.16%.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR -0.85% 10.33% 3.19% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $76.59 billion 0.79 $10.15 billion $1.18 7.87 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats Triangle Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

