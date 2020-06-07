Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by Macquarie from $89.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,527,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,457. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.41. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock valued at $658,655,485. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $56,714,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after buying an additional 1,360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $135,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

