Cryptonex (CNX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00017718 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market cap of $93.91 million and $1.34 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.02000800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00179712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00121365 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.