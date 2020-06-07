CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $6,823.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.01987621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00178655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120365 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 105,364,793 coins and its circulating supply is 101,364,793 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

