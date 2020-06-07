DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.92 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, DAD has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.05545036 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.