Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Daseke reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 389,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,563. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Daseke news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

