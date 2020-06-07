DEEX Price Tops $0.0075 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. DEEX has a market cap of $424,071.86 and $515.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003647 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

