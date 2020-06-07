DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) in a research note released on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

DMPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:DMPI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit