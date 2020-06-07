DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) in a research note released on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

DMPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:DMPI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

