Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,079 shares of company stock worth $115,909. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXLG shares. ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

