Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,079 shares of company stock worth $115,909. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXLG shares. ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Earnings History for Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit