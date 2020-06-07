DigitalBits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $807,771.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $807,771.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00797520 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022844 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00166449 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,994,912 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

