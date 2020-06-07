Dogecoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bittylicious, Exmo and Poloniex. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $323.52 million and $190.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00479556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,889,558,800 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Koineks, Coinbe, Coinsquare, Ovis, Exmo, C-Patex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Gate.io, Bitsane, Graviex, Upbit, Exrates, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, OpenLedger DEX, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, CoinExchange, BTC Trade UA, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, Coindeal, BtcTrade.im, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Tidex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Poloniex, QBTC, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit, Tux Exchange, CoinFalcon, Kraken, Indodax, C-CEX and Robinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.