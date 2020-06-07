Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) & Kemper (NASDAQ:KMPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Donegal Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Donegal Group and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kemper has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kemper pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Kemper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 3.56% 7.52% 1.73% Kemper 8.74% 12.74% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.45 $47.15 million N/A N/A Kemper $5.04 billion 0.95 $531.10 million $6.27 11.65

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kemper beats Donegal Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.