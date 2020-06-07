Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.11

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $27.11 million and $88,811.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.01983611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00179068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120275 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Tidex, Allcoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.