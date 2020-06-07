Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

DNKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,516. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

