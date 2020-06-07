e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Million

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $48.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $59.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $276.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.30 million to $292.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $302.61 million, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $316.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $629,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,153 shares of company stock worth $2,618,514. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 201,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 1,768,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 955,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 2.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

