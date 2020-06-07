eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.02-1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

