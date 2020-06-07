eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.02-1.06 EPS.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

