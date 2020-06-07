Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $866,346.64 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $866,346.64 and approximately $50,118.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.01987621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00178655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120365 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

