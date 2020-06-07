Elliot Coin Price Hits $0.0001 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 37% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $1,452.82 and approximately $22.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded up 53.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 25,479,265 coins and its circulating supply is 24,864,562 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

