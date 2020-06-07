Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report sales of $4.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $5.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $33.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $42.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.56 million, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $198.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

EPZM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 770,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,914. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,740 shares of company stock worth $72,427 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

