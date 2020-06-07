Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market cap of $5.10 million and $493,894.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.