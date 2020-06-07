Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Tops $12.05 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and $372,318.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.01999544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00179823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00121023 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,940,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,531,033,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

