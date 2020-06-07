EXMR FDN Reaches Market Cap of $165,993.03 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $165,993.03 and $3,600.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.