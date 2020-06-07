Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SFUN stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fang has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

