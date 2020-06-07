Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SFUN stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fang has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earnings History for Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit